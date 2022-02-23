An activist wrapped in Ukrainian flag shout slogans during a rally outside Russian embassy in Kyiv. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Japan and Australia slap sanctions on Russia, NZ summons Russian ambassador
- The measures follow decisions by the US, UK and EU to penalise Russian entities in the wake of Putin’s move to send soldiers into Donetsk and Lugansk
- Australia targeted financial sanctions and travel bans in a first batch of measures, while New Zealand summoned Russia’s envoy to express its condemnation
Topic | Ukraine
An activist wrapped in Ukrainian flag shout slogans during a rally outside Russian embassy in Kyiv. Photo: AFP