An activist wrapped in Ukrainian flag shout slogans during a rally outside Russian embassy in Kyiv. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Japan and Australia slap sanctions on Russia, NZ summons Russian ambassador

  • The measures follow decisions by the US, UK and EU to penalise Russian entities in the wake of Putin’s move to send soldiers into Donetsk and Lugansk
  • Australia targeted financial sanctions and travel bans in a first batch of measures, while New Zealand summoned Russia’s envoy to express its condemnation

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 12:54pm, 23 Feb, 2022

