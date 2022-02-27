A photo provided by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 28 December 2021 shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (C) speaking during a plenary session of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party. Photo: KCNA/DPA
Ukraine crisis: North Korea defends Russia as it blames US as ‘root cause’ of invasion

  • Pyongyang blames hypocritical Washington for Ukraine invasion, says US has meddled in other countries’ affairs in name of ‘peace and stability’
  • In the past Moscow has sought to ease international sanctions placed on nuclear-armed North Korea on humanitarian grounds

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:46pm, 27 Feb, 2022

