People queue for rapid antigen tests in New Zealand on February 24, 2022. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus: New Zealand’s 15,000 cases on sixth day of record infections; Japan to extend quasi-emergency

  • New Zealand’s cases increased fourfold in a week, making it one of the most infectious places in the world; Japan extending quasi-state of emergency again
  • Elsewhere, South Korea sees more than 100 Covid deaths in a day; Manila lifts most restrictions.

Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 11:35pm, 27 Feb, 2022

