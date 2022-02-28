Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: tears and hugs as New Zealand border reopens; South Korea ditches vaccine pass despite record death toll
- New Zealand is removing the requirement for vaccinated travellers to self-isolate on arrival despite record high infections in the country
- Elsewhere, South Korea has rescinded its ‘anti-epidemic pass’ to free up resources as the country reported a record daily death toll
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP