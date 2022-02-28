Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP
Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: tears and hugs as New Zealand border reopens; South Korea ditches vaccine pass despite record death toll

  • New Zealand is removing the requirement for vaccinated travellers to self-isolate on arrival despite record high infections in the country
  • Elsewhere, South Korea has rescinded its ‘anti-epidemic pass’ to free up resources as the country reported a record daily death toll

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:57pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP
Loved ones reunite at Auckland airport on Monday, the first day of New Zealanders returning from Australia after the border reopened for travellers observing home self-isolation rules. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE