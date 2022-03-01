The ‘World Dream’ cruise ship in Singapore. Photo: AFP
The ‘World Dream’ cruise ship in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ ship World Dream takes last voyage; New Zealand retirement villages ban visitors

  • World Dream vessel will stop operations on Wednesday after its final trip ends, due to financial difficulties
  • Elsewhere, 38 New Zealand retirement village care centres close doors to visitors, and Manila clogged with traffic again as restrictions ease

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:57pm, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The ‘World Dream’ cruise ship in Singapore. Photo: AFP
The ‘World Dream’ cruise ship in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE