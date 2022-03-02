A worker wearing PPE outside a makeshift testing centre in Hong Kong as the city is braced for a lockdown. Photo: Reuters
A worker wearing PPE outside a makeshift testing centre in Hong Kong as the city is braced for a lockdown. Photo: Reuters
As Hong Kong battles Omicron, a look at Asia’s lockdowns: from Singapore’s ‘circuit breaker’ to Malaysia’s MCO and the Philippines’ ECQ

  • Malaysia enacted a ‘movement control order’ to stop the virus from spreading in March 2020, while Singapore imposed a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown in April 2020 after cases surged in its migrant worker community
  • The Philippines had one of the longest and strictest lockdowns over two years, while India’s economic shutdown prompted an exodus of migrant workers returning to their hometowns

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:16pm, 2 Mar, 2022

