A worker wearing PPE outside a makeshift testing centre in Hong Kong as the city is braced for a lockdown. Photo: Reuters
As Hong Kong battles Omicron, a look at Asia’s lockdowns: from Singapore’s ‘circuit breaker’ to Malaysia’s MCO and the Philippines’ ECQ
- Malaysia enacted a ‘movement control order’ to stop the virus from spreading in March 2020, while Singapore imposed a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown in April 2020 after cases surged in its migrant worker community
- The Philippines had one of the longest and strictest lockdowns over two years, while India’s economic shutdown prompted an exodus of migrant workers returning to their hometowns
