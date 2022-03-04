Ukrainian children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Quad leaders agree Ukraine experience should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific
- Alliance members India, Japan, Australia and the US held a virtual meeting amid increased concern over China and Taiwan
- The leaders issued a joint statement to ‘reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’
