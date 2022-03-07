Police charge through a tent village set up by protesters opposing Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Wellington, New Zealand, last week. Photo: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP
Coronavirus: Omicron explosion in New Zealand renders curbs, isolation requirements obsolete

  • New case numbers have exploded from less than 1,000 a day to more than 22,000, but the country’s total death toll remains low at just 65
  • The government is rapidly dismantling border restrictions and isolation requirements after conceding the measures were pointless with the virus running rife

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:35pm, 7 Mar, 2022

