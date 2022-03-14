According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP
Asian nations in weaponry splurge as China tensions grow
- According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India, Australia and Japan were among the world’s largest arms importers in the last five years
- Tensions between China and many states in Asia and Oceania are the main driver of the region’s weapons imports, it said
Topic | Defence
According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP