According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP
According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP
Defence
Asia

Asian nations in weaponry splurge as China tensions grow

  • According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India, Australia and Japan were among the world’s largest arms importers in the last five years
  • Tensions between China and many states in Asia and Oceania are the main driver of the region’s weapons imports, it said

Topic |   Defence
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP
According to a report, India is Asia’s top arms importer. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE