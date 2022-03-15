A driver looks for customers along Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Vietnam set to welcome back tourists; Australia to lift ban on cruise ships
- It remains unclear what kind of quarantine and testing rules Vietnam will impose on foreign visitors when it reopens after a two-year closure
- Elsewhere, Australia will lift its entry ban for international cruise ships next month, while South Korea reports 293 deaths as the country grapples an Omicron outbreak
