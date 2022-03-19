Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for photos during the inauguration of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, in Canakkale, western Turkey. The structure connects Europe with Asia and is the world’s longest midspan suspension bridge. Photo: Handout/Turksih Presidency Press Office/AFP
Turkey opens massive suspension bridge linking Europe and Asia
- The 1915 Canakkale Bridge is the longest midspan suspension bridge at 2,023 metres and connects the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara
- The structure cost US$2.7 billion and allows travellers to cross the Dardanelles Strait in just six minutes compared to the previous 1 1/2 hours by ferry
