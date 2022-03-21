Passengers arriving at Auckland’s International Airport in New Zealand. Most tourists will now be allowed into the country from May as it continues to ease coronavirus restrictions. Photo: via AP
Asia

Coronavirus: New Zealand reopening to international travellers sooner than planned

  • Nation will now allow in international travellers from visa waiver countries, including US, from May 1, without quarantine measures
  • Elsewhere, India mulls making all adults eligible for booster doses, while Samoa detects scores of infections in first community outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 7:06pm, 21 Mar, 2022

