The G20 meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: China backs Russia to stay in G20 despite invasion, says nobody has right to remove it
- The US and Western allies are assessing if Russia should remain in the Group of 20 major economies following its invasion of Ukraine; Beijing says it should
- ‘No member has the right to remove another country … The G20 should implement real multilateralism, strengthen unity and cooperation,’ Wang Wenbin said
Topic | Ukraine war
The G20 meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters