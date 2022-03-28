Buddha statues inside an ancient temple in Mes Aynak valley, Afghanistan. File photo: AP
Taliban guards Afghanistan’s once-hated Buddhas as it waits for China to turn giant copper deposit into cash
- The hardliners, who blew up the statues two decades ago, are now preserving the relics at the Mes Aynak mine estimated to be worth nearly US$1 trillion
- The reversal illustrates the powerful allure of Afghanistan’s untapped mining sector as the cash-starved Taliban woos Beijing to restart a stalled project
