Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Governor of Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region Dmitry Artyukhov at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2022. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
G20’s Putin problem: how to react if Russian president attends Bali Summit; Hillary Clinton says boycott event
- Putin’s attendance could mean some leaders stay away and instead send lower-level delegations, or officials may conduct proceedings virtually
- Russia booted from G8 after annexing Crimea, but G20 eviction would need consensus from countries like China, which has not condemned Moscow’s action on Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Governor of Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region Dmitry Artyukhov at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2022. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS