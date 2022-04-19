A rice farmer works on a paddy field in Agbopura, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
A rice farmer works on a paddy field in Agbopura, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Asia

High fertiliser costs catching up to Asian rice farmers, threatening ability to feed 500 million people

  • Soaring fertiliser costs have rice farmers across Asia scaling back their use, a move that threatens harvests of a staple that feeds half of humanity
  • Fertiliser prices have been rising globally due to supply snags, production woes, and more recently Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:33pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A rice farmer works on a paddy field in Agbopura, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
A rice farmer works on a paddy field in Agbopura, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE