A rice farmer works on a paddy field in Agbopura, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
High fertiliser costs catching up to Asian rice farmers, threatening ability to feed 500 million people
- Soaring fertiliser costs have rice farmers across Asia scaling back their use, a move that threatens harvests of a staple that feeds half of humanity
- Fertiliser prices have been rising globally due to supply snags, production woes, and more recently Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Food and agriculture
