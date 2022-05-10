Campbell spoke ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned May 20-24 visit to South Korea and Japan that will include a meeting in Tokyo of the Quad group of countries – Australia, India, Japan and the US – which have increased cooperation in the face of China’s growing assertiveness.

China says it is a responsible fishing country that has been cooperating internationally to clamp down on illegal fishing, and that it fishes in relevant exclusive economic zones according to bilateral agreements.

Campbell said “we’re looking at capabilities that will continue to track shipping” when vessels fishing illegally turn off electronic identifiers. He said a number of countries were stepping up efforts with patrols boats and training.

The US coastguard said previously that illegal fishing has outpaced piracy as the top global maritime security threat, and risks heightening tensions among countries vying for overexploited fishing stocks. It has called on China to exercise more responsible control over its vessels.

Campbell said Washington needed to do more to assist the Solomon Islands.

He led a US delegation to the Pacific Island country last month. Afterwards the White House said Washington would have “significant concerns and respond accordingly” to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence there.

Campbell said his delegation had respectful conversations with the Solomon Islands and added: “We will be back this September.”

While Washington and its allies shared concerns in the Pacific, there had not been as much coordination as might be expected, given “the new strategic circumstances”, he said in an apparent reference to China’s growing ambitions.

“It is essential to step up coordination, engagement, partnership, sharing of information,” he said. “This is not just the United States, Australia, New Zealand. It’s Japanese friends, it’s Korean friends, it’s friends from the EU as well.”

