The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg
The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg
Asean
Asia

US, Asean summit dodges Russia condemnation in cautious statement

  • Participating nations issued a statement calling for the ‘immediate cessation of hostilities’ in Ukraine but did not use words such as ‘Russia,’ ‘war’ or ‘invasion’
  • White House is hosting Asean summit for first time in 55-years of the alliance; US believes the meeting can help combat China’s growing influence in the region

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:06pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg
The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE