The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg
US, Asean summit dodges Russia condemnation in cautious statement
- Participating nations issued a statement calling for the ‘immediate cessation of hostilities’ in Ukraine but did not use words such as ‘Russia,’ ‘war’ or ‘invasion’
- White House is hosting Asean summit for first time in 55-years of the alliance; US believes the meeting can help combat China’s growing influence in the region
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The US and Asean special summit at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 13. Photo: Bloomberg