Yilong Ma is best known for being Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger — but he got suspended on China’s Weibo and Douyin this week.
Elon Musk’s viral Chinese doppelgänger Yilong Ma suspended from China’s versions of TikTok and Twitter
- Ma’s page on Douyin – China’s version of TikTok – had been purged of all content, while a content restriction notification was on Ma’s Weibo page
- Ma first went viral on Douyin, in November 2020 for videos that appeared to show a striking resemblance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Yilong Ma is best known for being Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger — but he got suspended on China’s Weibo and Douyin this week.