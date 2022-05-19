Yilong Ma is best known for being Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger — but he got suspended on China’s Weibo and Douyin this week.
Elon Musk’s viral Chinese doppelgänger Yilong Ma suspended from China’s versions of TikTok and Twitter

  • Ma’s page on Douyin – China’s version of TikTok – had been purged of all content, while a content restriction notification was on Ma’s Weibo page
  • Ma first went viral on Douyin, in November 2020 for videos that appeared to show a striking resemblance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Updated: 9:45pm, 19 May, 2022

