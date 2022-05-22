Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit speaks at the opening ceremony of Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting during the APEC 2022 meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Apec trade meeting ends without joint statement, remains apart on Russia
- Japan, US sought to include expressions denouncing Russia’s invasion in their joint statement, but others, including Russia, opposed it
- Members agreed for a need to lower trade barriers and reaffirmed their commitment to realising an Apec-wide free trade pact by 2040
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit speaks at the opening ceremony of Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting during the APEC 2022 meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters