Test tubes labelled ‘Monkeypox virus positive’. Photo: Reuters
‘US let monkeypox loose’ conspiracy theories swirl on China’s Weibo platform
- Chinese state media has not accused US of intentionally spreading virus, but many social media users have not refrained from such accusations
- Disinformation over health has been rife in China and the US during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the two countries engaged in a spat over origins
