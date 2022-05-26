From export bans to price controls, governments in Asia are taking a much more targeted approach than their Western counterparts in curbing global inflationary pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
From export bans to price controls, governments in Asia are taking a much more targeted approach than their Western counterparts in curbing global inflationary pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
Have India’s ban on wheat, and Malaysia’s embargo on chicken helped Asia’s targeted approach to curb inflation?

  • Most central banks in the region have not had to raise interest rates as quickly elsewhere because of measures taken in many Asian countries
  • Western governments have been reluctant to intervene in production lines to bring down prices of food and fuel leading to high inflation in the US and UK

Updated: 11:44am, 26 May, 2022

