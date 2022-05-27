A woman in a blue dress holds a calendar to check her menstruation days. Photo: Shutterstock
From Indonesia to South Korea and Japan, the places which offer women menstrual leave

  • In the Asia-Pacific, some women have the legal right to take time off work to recover from painful periods, although take-up rates remain low
  • But some firms have not waited to be compelled by law, with India’s Zomato start-up offering 10 days of period leave and Australia’s Victorian Women’s Trust giving staff 12 days of menstrual and menopause leave

27 May, 2022

A woman in a blue dress holds a calendar to check her menstruation days. Photo: Shutterstock
