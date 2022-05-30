Pope Francis announced the names of 21 clergy who he will elevate to the rank of cardinal at the end of August 2022. Photo: dpa
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including from Singapore and India as Catholic Church tilts towards Asia
- By appointing cardinals in Singapore, Mongolia, India and East Timor, Francis appears to be seeking to increase the Church’s prestige and clout in Asia
- Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers at home and around the world
