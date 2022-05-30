Pope Francis announced the names of 21 clergy who he will elevate to the rank of cardinal at the end of August 2022. Photo: dpa
Pope Francis announced the names of 21 clergy who he will elevate to the rank of cardinal at the end of August 2022. Photo: dpa
Asia

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including from Singapore and India as Catholic Church tilts towards Asia

  • By appointing cardinals in Singapore, Mongolia, India and East Timor, Francis appears to be seeking to increase the Church’s prestige and clout in Asia
  • Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers at home and around the world

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:15am, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis announced the names of 21 clergy who he will elevate to the rank of cardinal at the end of August 2022. Photo: dpa
Pope Francis announced the names of 21 clergy who he will elevate to the rank of cardinal at the end of August 2022. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE