The EU decided to ban 90 per cent of Russian oil exports on Monday, but analysts think Moscow will start selling some oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other Asian customers, but at a discount. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: could Asian markets blunt EU ban on Russian oil?
- Moscow traditionally viewed Europe as its main energy market, making Monday’s decision the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine
- One analyst thinks Moscow could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other Asian customers, but at a discount
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The EU decided to ban 90 per cent of Russian oil exports on Monday, but analysts think Moscow will start selling some oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other Asian customers, but at a discount. Photo: Reuters