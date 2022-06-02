A near doubling in benchmark cotton futures to 11-year highs, hard on the heels of a spike in freight and fuel prices, is clobbering Asian apparel makers while their global retail customers are reluctant to soak up the extra costs. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war, high cotton prices put squeeze on China and India producers and garment makers, threatening coronavirus pandemic recovery
- Demand rose in Q1 as the world emerged from the pandemic, but fresh China Covid curbs and higher fuel prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict have stifled it
- To remain viable, some yarn and garment makers are replacing cotton with cheaper synthetic fabric
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A near doubling in benchmark cotton futures to 11-year highs, hard on the heels of a spike in freight and fuel prices, is clobbering Asian apparel makers while their global retail customers are reluctant to soak up the extra costs. Photo: AFP