South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP
South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea office building fire kills at least 7

  • Fire Department officials said at least 35 people were injured in the blaze in Daegu City
  • Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Daegu Metropolitan Police did not immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:22pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP
South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE