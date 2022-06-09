South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP
South Korea office building fire kills at least 7
- Fire Department officials said at least 35 people were injured in the blaze in Daegu City
- Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Daegu Metropolitan Police did not immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured. Photo: AP