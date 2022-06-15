Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards, according to a report from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. Photo: AP
Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards, according to a report from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. Photo: AP
Polluted air cuts life expectancy by 2 years, South Asia and India most affected, China improving

  • Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards
  • PM2.5 pollution fell in China by almost 40 per cent between 2013 and 2020, adding two years to life the expectancy in country with 1.4 billion people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:16pm, 15 Jun, 2022

