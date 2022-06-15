Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards, according to a report from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. Photo: AP
Polluted air cuts life expectancy by 2 years, South Asia and India most affected, China improving
- Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards
- PM2.5 pollution fell in China by almost 40 per cent between 2013 and 2020, adding two years to life the expectancy in country with 1.4 billion people
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met World Health Organization standards, according to a report from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. Photo: AP