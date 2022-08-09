Thailand will downgrade Covid-19 from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that “needs monitoring” starting from October, as the country’s virus situation has started to stabilise, according to the Ministry of Public Health. The move, which will remove Covid-19 from the same category as plague and smallpox to the same level as influenza and dengue, is to reflect the reality of the situation in Thailand, said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The move reflects Thailand’s health-system readiness, availability of treatments and “appropriate self-protection behaviour” of people around the country, Anutin said in a statement. Thailand will also adjust the country’s post-pandemic management plan to allow private hospitals to start directly procuring antiviral drugs “soon,” rather than going through government channels, he said. Authorities said last week that Thailand should start seeing a decline in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths by mid-August. Thailand on July 1 lifted virtually all travel restrictions and an outdoor mask mandate. Japan readies for roll-out of Omicron vaccine A new Covid-19 vaccine considered effective against the Omicron variant will be available to all people who have completed at least two inoculations from as early as mid-October, the Japanese government said on Monday. The bivalent vaccine, so named for its combination of ingredients deriving from existing Covid-19 shots and from the Omicron variant’s BA.1 subtype, has been reported to provide some increase in neutralising antibodies against the BA.5 subtype currently prevalent across the country. Japan is experiencing a seventh wave of infections fuelled by the highly transmissible BA.5 subtype, confirming nearly 250,000 daily new cases on Wednesday last week. If the health ministry formally authorises it, the vaccines currently under development by US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. could be imported to the country in September. In Europe, applications for approval are already complete for the same bivalent vaccines Japan is considering using, and preparations for additional vaccinations from the autumn onwards are going ahead. Conversely, the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that drug makers develop vaccines that include BA.5 subtype components. Reporting by Bloomberg, Kyodo