Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation next week after fleeing in July amid mass protests, local broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday, citing a former ambassador. Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia who is related to Rajapaksa, said he will arrive on August 24, Newsfirst reported. Rajapaksa, the first Sri Lankan president to quit midterm, is temporarily sheltering in Thailand, after fleeing Sri Lanka on a military plane to the Maldives and then spending weeks in Singapore. He resigned from office soon after arriving in Singapore , facing public anger over his government’s handling of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emails resignation from Singapore Rajapaksa has made no public appearances or comment since leaving Sri Lanka. Reuters was not able to immediately contact him or Weeratunga. The office of Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who suggested last month that the former president refrain from returning to Sri Lanka in the near future, did not immediately respond for a request for comment. “I don’t believe it’s the time for him to return,” Wickremesinghe told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on July 31. “I have no indication of him returning soon. Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe said he will not extend a state of emergency declared during anti-government protests. After the improvement of the situation Ranil Wickremesinghe sees no necessity to extend the measure, the presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday. The state of emergency gives broad powers to security forces to make arrests. It has been in effect for a month and is officially due to end this Thursday. Sri Lanka saw months of widespread protests against the government and storming of several key buildings last month which eventually led to the resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe was picked as his successor in a parliamentary vote on July 20. He has in part addressed shortages of gas and fuel and restored some political stability, and the protests have recently largely fizzled out. Sri Lanka still faces an unprecedented economic crisis and is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a bailout package.