The World Health Organization has sent its number two official to step in for its Western Pacific chief, after the latter was accused by staff of abusive, racist and authoritarian behaviour. Deputy Director General Zsuzsanna Jakab has been dispatched from the WHO’s Geneva global headquarters to temporarily replace Japanese doctor Takeshi Kasai at the regional office in Manila. A slew of accusations against Kasai emerged in January from staff past and present. It was great to visit a Traditional Chinese Medicine centre in Manila. I spoke w/ Director, Dr Zheng Qiming, on #TCM 's long history in this region, & its role in ⬆️ health, & preventing & managing disease. The future of traditional & complementary medicine holds great potential. pic.twitter.com/IZkuw4xQfK — Dr Takeshi Kasai (@takeshi_kasai) August 10, 2022 Kasai, who denied the allegations, was accused of presiding over a “toxic atmosphere” at the WHO’s Western Pacific headquarters with a culture of “systemic bullying and public ridiculing”. The staff, who wished to remain anonymous “for fear of retaliation”, accused him of making “derogatory remarks to staff of certain nationalities”, in particular local Filipinos. “The regional director for the Western Pacific region, Dr Takeshi Kasai, is on leave,” the WHO said on Tuesday. Why is racism so big in Japan? “During the regional director’s absence, the WHO’s Deputy Director General Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab will ensure business continuity,” the UN health agency said, confirming an earlier report. Headquartered in the Philippines ’ capital Manila, the WHO’s Western Pacific region covers almost 1.9 billion people across 37 territories. Appointed by the WHO executive board, Kasai has been in the post since February 2019. He was previously the region’s number two and has worked for the WHO for more than 15 years. Jakab is the second in command at the WHO in Geneva behind director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. A Hungarian public health administrator previously who ran the WHO’s European regional office from 2010 to 2019, and before that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Jakab was set to arrive in Manila on Tuesday or Wednesday. She will temporarily take over Kasai’s duties, according to a source who requested anonymity. “She is there to ensure continuity,” the source said. The investigation into Kasai is still “in progress”, the source added. In mid-January, former and current staff sent an email to member states on the WHO’s 34-country executive board. WHO staff allege racism and abuse by Asia chief In the email, seen by reporters, the staff accused Kasai of “abusive and racist authoritarian leadership”. They also accused him of mismanaging the Covid-19 pandemic and wasteful spending of donor contributions; abusing his power to secure his re-election; and nepotistic staff recruitment. They requested “urgent intervention” by the board’s member states to address their concerns. In a document sent to the WHO at the time, also seen by reporters, Kasai denied the allegations and said he would cooperate fully with any investigation. I have been hard on staff, but I reject the suggestion that I have targeted staff of any particular nationality Dr Takeshi Kasai “I take the concerns raised about my management style and working culture in WHO’s Western Pacific Region very seriously,” he said. “I have been hard on staff, but I reject the suggestion that I have targeted staff of any particular nationality.” Kasai also disputed allegations that he regularly gave Japan confidential data on Covid-19 vaccination needs in other regional member states, so that Tokyo could benefit in the diplomatic donation of doses.