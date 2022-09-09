Leading US companies say they will provide about 500,000 digital training and education opportunities for women and girls in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Amazon, Apple and Google pledge training for women in Indo-Pacific under Biden programme
- IPEF Upskilling Initiative will provide training for 7 million over a decade in Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
- The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity was set up promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, while advancing competitiveness in the region
Leading US companies say they will provide about 500,000 digital training and education opportunities for women and girls in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Shutterstock Images