Leading US companies say they will provide about 500,000 digital training and education opportunities for women and girls in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Amazon, Apple and Google pledge training for women in Indo-Pacific under Biden programme

  • IPEF Upskilling Initiative will provide training for 7 million over a decade in Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
  • The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity was set up promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, while advancing competitiveness in the region

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:56pm, 9 Sep, 2022

