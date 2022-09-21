A SriLankan Airlines plane takes off from Bandaranaike International Airport. Across its Asian markets, Agoda’s booking volumes have returned to 2019 levels, but more so in domestic travel. Photo: AFP
Asia’s outbound tourist numbers won’t recover until 2024, Agoda travel agency chief says
- Tourists from Asian countries – excluding China – will take some time after their respective Covid-19 restrictions are lifted to travel confidently
- That’s according to the new CEO of Agoda, who contrasted the region with the US or Europe, where ‘it’s almost like everybody decided Covid was over’
A SriLankan Airlines plane takes off from Bandaranaike International Airport. Across its Asian markets, Agoda’s booking volumes have returned to 2019 levels, but more so in domestic travel. Photo: AFP