South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
South Korea urges wealthy nations to share more as Philippines, Marshall Islands call for climate action at UN
- South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol told world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York that wealthy countries had to share more with poorer ones
- Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr pushed for action on inequality, nuclear weapons and climate change – as did the Marshall Islands
