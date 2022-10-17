Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s biggest economies were divided on a variety of issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a Group of 20 statement released three days later than usual amid tensions over the invasion and its impact on global growth. Photo: AFP
Delayed G20 statement shows division within bloc, Asia over Ukraine war, oil
- Normally such a document is released within hours of the session, but last week the finance chiefs clashed over a variety of issues
- Agreement has become tougher since Russia’s invasion, with members like the US opposing the war, while China and India have been less clear of their views
