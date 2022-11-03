A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, Japan. Photo: Reuters
China, Japan and South Korea ramp up winter fuel stockpiles to cut costly LNG amid global energy crisis
- Asia’s major liquefied natural gas importers are grappling with soaring prices after Russia cut supplies to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine
- Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are storing fuel, varying sources and saving energy to establish sufficient supplies for the colder months
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, Japan. Photo: Reuters