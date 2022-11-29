The gas will come from ConocoPhillips’ joint ventures in Qatar and will be delivered to the Brunsbuttel floating import terminal that’s under construction. Photo: dpa
Qatar to supply Germany with LNG under long-term gas deal with ConocoPhillips
- Qatar Energy, ConocoPhillips sign agreement for Qatar to send up to 2 million tonnes of LNG a year to Germany from 2026
- The gas will come from ConocoPhillips’ joint ventures in Qatar and will be delivered to the Brunsbuttel floating import terminal that is under construction
