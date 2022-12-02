Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who now plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) for criticising quarantine facilities. Photo: Getty Images
Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin fined US$1,400 for criticising China’s quarantine facilities
- Lin, who plays for the Loong Lions Basketball Club, made the ‘inappropriate’ remarks where the team stayed ahead of a game
- Health experts, economists expect China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy to stay in place at least until mid-2023 and possibly into 2024
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who now plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) for criticising quarantine facilities. Photo: Getty Images