Passengers bound for Beijing board a flight at the airport in Xiamen, China’s Fujian province, on December 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: as China reopens borders, which countries are rolling out new travel restrictions?

  • The US, Japan, India and Italy are among the handful of nations tightening measures for visitors from the world’s second-biggest economy amid fears of new Covid wave
  • But Australia and Indonesia said they don’t see a need yet to impose curbs on inbound Chinese travellers

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:57pm, 29 Dec, 2022

