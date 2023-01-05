Several countries have said they will monitor the waste water from flights originating from China in response to an explosion of Covid-19 cases across the nation. Photo: Xinhua/File
Explainer |
Why monitor waste water of flights arriving from China for Covid?
- Measure will not prevent the spread of the virus, but will give a glimpse into the scale of China’s outbreak and if new variants are emerging there
- The downside is that it only monitor passengers who used the toilet during the flight, and takes days to collect, test, sequence and analyse the findings
