Afghanistan’s acting first deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar (left) and China’s ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu attend a press conference to announce an oil extraction contract with a Chinese company in Kabul on January 5, 2023. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Chinese firm signs deal with Taliban to produce oil in Afghanistan

  • Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas will invest up to US$150 million in the first year and US$540 million over the subsequent three years
  • The Taliban will earn 15 per cent royalty fees from the 25-year contract, with daily oil production to start at 200 tonnes and rise to 1,000 tonnes

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jan, 2023

