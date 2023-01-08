A man wears a mask as he walks by an empty screen displaying no international flights in the international arrivals area of Beijing Capital Airport on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/File
Japan steps up Covid curbs on Chinese travellers, as more nations impose tests
- Japan further tightened border controls for travellers from mainland China on Sunday requiring proof of a negative Covid test amid a surge of cases there
- Thailand, bracing for a wave of Chinese tourists, will reintroduce entry requirements for foreigners arriving by aeroplane
