For the sixth straight year, Japan passport holders have the most flexibility for travel worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
World’s most powerful passports 2023: Japan tops list, Singapore and South Korea tie for second, Hong Kong slides, China gains
- Henley Passport Index ranks world’s most powerful passports for visa-free travel, with Japan having access to 193 destinations, Singapore was second with 192
- Hong Kong ranked 19th on the list with access to 172 visa free destinations, China was 64th, with 82 visa free destinations
