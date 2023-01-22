For the sixth straight year, Japan passport holders have the most flexibility for travel worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
For the sixth straight year, Japan passport holders have the most flexibility for travel worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
Asia

World’s most powerful passports 2023: Japan tops list, Singapore and South Korea tie for second, Hong Kong slides, China gains

  • Henley Passport Index ranks world’s most powerful passports for visa-free travel, with Japan having access to 193 destinations, Singapore was second with 192
  • Hong Kong ranked 19th on the list with access to 172 visa free destinations, China was 64th, with 82 visa free destinations

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:42am, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
For the sixth straight year, Japan passport holders have the most flexibility for travel worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
For the sixth straight year, Japan passport holders have the most flexibility for travel worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE