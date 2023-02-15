Lee Jinglei broke her silence of more than a year to lash out at her ex-husband and Mandopop star Wang Leehom for “playing the victim”. The couple are currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their three children following an acrimonious divorce filed in December 2021. The 36-year-old Lee rebutted the Taiwanese-American singer whose latest song describes how he is robbed of the opportunity to visit his kids, reported Sin Chew Daily. “You have been seeing all this all this while. Can you not [make false claims] at the expense of your children? “Is it really that hard to take off your mask and act like a real human being?” she wrote on Instagram, adding that truth will always prevail. ‘It was all fake?’: Wang Leehom’s female fans find their dreams crushed Wang, in his post-divorce comeback concert in Las Vegas last month, performed a new song titled See Each Other Whenever We Want To in which he sang of his longing to see his children again. In 2021, right after their shock divorce, Lee accused him of various misdeeds, indiscretions and bullying throughout their eight-year marriage. In response, Wang apologised to his family and fans. The children are currently living with Lee at Wang’s former luxury flat in Taipei. The “700m road” lyrics are believed to reference the fact that Wang is prevented from seeing his children despite living close by. Wang initially refused Lee’s request that he give the mansion in which they live to her and the children, saying that he could “loan” it to her but it should be returned when the children grow up. But after a public outcry, Wang announced he would hand over the condominium on Renai Road in Taipei, worth some NT$480 million (about US$17 million), to Lee. Fans of Lee were excited to see her being vocal again. “The hammer of Thunder Goddess (a pun on Lee’s Chinese name) is back!” one netizen wrote. Wang was born in New York to parents who moved to the United States to further their college studies. He majored in music and Asian studies and graduated with honours from Williams College, before entering Berklee College of Music’s professional music programme. Wang Leehom’s divorce spat unites netizens from mainland China and Taiwan At the US-Asia Entertainment Summit in 2019, Wang was called the “King of Chinese Pop” who had revolutionised the music scene with an evolving blend of pop, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Chinese music ranging from aboriginal folk music to Peking opera, by Asia Society, a global non-profit organisation. He also starred in the 2007 erotic espionage period drama Lust, Caution , directed by award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee. Additional reporting by SCMP’s Asia desk This article was first published on The Star