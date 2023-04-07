Women gather for a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Saudi Arabia supports Pakistan with US$2 billion to help secure IMF deal
- The pledge in external financing support is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs
- Pakistan has been negotiating since early February to secure funding for its economy, which is on the verge of collapse
