Women gather for a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Pakistan
Asia

Saudi Arabia supports Pakistan with US$2 billion to help secure IMF deal

  • The pledge in external financing support is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs
  • Pakistan has been negotiating since early February to secure funding for its economy, which is on the verge of collapse

Reuters
Updated: 7:39pm, 7 Apr, 2023

