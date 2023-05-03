A cyclist cycles at the Merlion Park in Singapore’s Marina Bay. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore study finds extra belly fat in Asians affects their ability to learn and remember
- The Nanyang Technological University study found that Asians with an excess amount of visceral fat tend to have poorer cognitive performance
- The findings raise the possibility that the prevention and control of obesity in Asian populations could play a role in protecting against the future risk of dementia
