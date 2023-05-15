US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One earlier this year. The 80-year-old is looking to demonstrate that he still has enough in the tank to handle the gruelling pace of the presidency. Photo: PA via AP
What’s Joe Biden up to on his 8-day trip to the Asia-Pacific?
- The 80-year-old will visit a city that the US destroyed with a nuclear bomb, and also plans to spend plenty of time with India’s prime minister
- He’s looking to demonstrate with the three-country trip that he still has enough in the tank to handle the gruelling pace of the US presidency
