New York is home to the most billionaires in the world. About 27 million Americans moved in 2022, according to census data. As for billionaires? They tend to stay put. Almost a third of the world’s billionaires are concentrated in just 16 cities, according to a new analysis of the habits and patterns of the richest individuals. Wealth-X’s Billionaire Census found that 29 per cent of the globe’s 3,194 wealthiest people, whose collective net worth totals US$11.1 trillion, live in the same handful of metropolises in 2022 as they did during the last several years. New York City remains home to the most billionaires with 136, said the report, released on Wednesday. Other hotspots for high-net-worth folks are located across Asia, America, and the Middle East. Most of the top cities are consistent in their billionaire populations, gaining or losing one or two each between 2021 and 2022 – except for Singapore, which gained four of the world’s wealthiest over the same time period. The number of billionaires across the globe, however, dropped 3.5 per cent in 2022 thanks to what the study authors called “a new war in Europe, a generational surge in inflation, and deepening US-China tension.” People tied to industries including tech, retail, energy, healthcare, and transport saw their average wealth decline by more than 5 per cent in 2022. Air New Zealand ranked best airline in the world; Singapore tops first-class Still, the report added, “the billionaire class wields a significant and still-growing influence over the global economy.” So let’s take a tour of the 16 cities the most members of the world’s wealthiest population call home. 15. Paris (tie) Billionaire population in 2022: 32 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Paris lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 15. Chicago (tie) Billionaire population in 2022: 32 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Chicago lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 13. Sao Paulo (tie) Billionaire population in 2022: 33 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Sao Paulo lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 13. Istanbul (tie) Billionaire population in 2022: 33 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Istanbul’s number of billionaires stayed the same between 2021 and 2022. 12. Hangzhou, China Billionaire population in 2022: 34 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Hangzhou lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 11. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Billionaire population in 2022: 38 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Dubai’s number of billionaires stayed the same between 2021 and 2022. 10. Mumbai, India Billionaire population in 2022: 39 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Mumbai lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 9. Shenzhen, China Billionaire population in 2022: 42 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Shenzhen lost two billionaires between 2021 and 2022. 8. Singapore Billionaire population in 2022: 54 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Singapore gained four billionaires between 2021 and 2022. 7. Los Angeles Billionaire population in 2022: 58 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Los Angeles lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 6. Beijing Billionaire population in 2022: 61 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Beijing lost two billionaires between 2021 and 2022. 5. London Billionaire population in 2022: 75 Number of billionaires lost or gained: London lost two billionaires between 2021 and 2022. 4. Moscow Billionaire population in 2022: 76 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Moscow gained one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. Global billionaire count falls as pandemic, war, inflation erode wealth stash 3. San Francisco Billionaire population in 2022: 84 Number of billionaires lost or gained: San Francisco lost one billionaire between 2021 and 2022. 2. Hong Kong Billionaire population in 2022: 112 Number of billionaires lost or gained: Hong Kong lost two billionaires between 2021 and 2022. 1. New York City Billionaire population in 2022: 136 Number of billionaires lost or gained: New York lost two billionaires between 2021 and 2022. Read the original article on Business Insider