Workers maintain a Cambodia Airways Airbus A320 aeroplane at a hangar in China’s Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
China leading Asia’s air travel boom, Airbus says

  • The European plane manufacturer expects the global fleet to more than double over the next two decades to 46,560 commercial aircraft
  • China is developing its own single-aisle airliner as it seeks to break into the lucrative duopoly for such jets now held by Airbus and Boeing

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:12pm, 14 Jun, 2023

