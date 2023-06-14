Workers maintain a Cambodia Airways Airbus A320 aeroplane at a hangar in China’s Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
China leading Asia’s air travel boom, Airbus says
- The European plane manufacturer expects the global fleet to more than double over the next two decades to 46,560 commercial aircraft
- China is developing its own single-aisle airliner as it seeks to break into the lucrative duopoly for such jets now held by Airbus and Boeing
