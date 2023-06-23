In Argentina, the yuan represents a quick, short-term solution to keep assembly lines moving as long-term planning is challenged by surging inflation and zigzagging policy. Photo: AFP
In Argentina, US dollars are so scarce that yuan use is at record high
- A dwindling US dollar supply is leading companies to embrace the yuan, highlighting Argentina’s dire financial state and China’s ambitions for its currency
- The dollar’s supremacy in global trade is being chipped away by fragmentation, particularly in developing countries, caused by US-China rivalry
